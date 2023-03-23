INDIA

My religion is truth: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi on being convicted in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi in his first reaction after being convicted by a Surat court on Thursday said, “my religion is truth”.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi, “My religion is based on truth and non-violence, truth is my God, and non-violence is a way to achieve it.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted (in Hindi) and said, “The fearful powers are using all methods to down the voice of Rahul Gandhi, but my brother has never been afraid. We have lived while speaking the truth and will always speak the truth and raise voice for the nation.”

She said that Rahul’s strength is the power of truth and the crores of people behind him.

Surat district court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019.

Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname…” remark.

