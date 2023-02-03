INDIA

My ruling has been continuously disregarded: RS chairman

NewsWire
0
0

Dismissing the suspension of business notices of 15 members on Adani row, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that his ruling has been continuously disregarded, and that the notices of several members were identical and did not fulfill the requirements under rule 267.

“The parliamentary democracy survives on ruling of the chair and once the ruling has been given it can’t be questioned as there are codified rules for it,” said Dhankhar.

“My ruling has been continuously disregarded,” he added

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge along with 14 other members on Friday gave a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, public sector banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value.

The notice was given amid an increasing likelihood of proceedings of both Houses getting disrupted over the US-based firm Hindenburg’s allegations against Adani Group for the second day in a row.

Earlier in the day, 16 opposition parties attended a meeting in Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to chalk out a strategy in Parlaiment.

On Thursday too the proceedings of both Houses were washed out amid protests by the opposition.

20230203-112604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jai completes dubbing for his part in ‘Yenni Thuniga’

    At 79, serial entrepreneur Ashok Soota launches health & wellness startup

    Shimla ranked first under Sustainable Development Goals

    Delhi govt to launch 100 new AC CNG buses on Jan...