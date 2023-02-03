Dismissing the suspension of business notices of 15 members on Adani row, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that his ruling has been continuously disregarded, and that the notices of several members were identical and did not fulfill the requirements under rule 267.

“The parliamentary democracy survives on ruling of the chair and once the ruling has been given it can’t be questioned as there are codified rules for it,” said Dhankhar.

“My ruling has been continuously disregarded,” he added

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge along with 14 other members on Friday gave a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, public sector banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value.

The notice was given amid an increasing likelihood of proceedings of both Houses getting disrupted over the US-based firm Hindenburg’s allegations against Adani Group for the second day in a row.

Earlier in the day, 16 opposition parties attended a meeting in Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to chalk out a strategy in Parlaiment.

On Thursday too the proceedings of both Houses were washed out amid protests by the opposition.

