‘My son is 18 years’: Udayanidhi Stalin on son’s photos with girl friend

Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Sunday refused to comment to media persons’ queries on his son Inbanithi’s photographs with his girl friend circulating on social media, saying that his son had completed 18 years of age and it was his personal affair.

The minister, who is the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, also said that he has some restrictions in intervening in the personal affairs of a mature individual.

Udayanidhi Stalin also said that he can’t reveal what was being discussed between him, his wife, and son.

The photographs of Inbanithi and his girl friend had become viral on social media in January but Udayanidhi had not responded to it. However his wife Krithika Udayanidhi had tweeted, stating that there was no taboo on loving and expressing it.

