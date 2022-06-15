Refuting rumours that the BJP is sidelining his son B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stated here on Wednesday that Vijayendra would contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

“However, the constituency from which he will contest is not decided yet. The party will decide on the responsibilities to be given to leaders,” Yediyurappa said.

“The statewide tour has begun, our aim is to win 140 assembly seats in the assembly elections of 2023 and bring the BJP to power. I will visit every district in the state and interact with party workers,” he informed.

He said, “All sections of the people would be taken along. Many leaders are ready to join the BJP. The party would welcome those who can strengthen the party. Many have already joined.”

This is the second time Yediyurappa gave a public statement on his son fighting the assembly elections. Vijayendra, presently holding the post of party vice president, was denied a ticket to contest the MLC polls recently. Earlier, the party had refused him a ticket to contest the assembly elections from Varuna constituency in 2018.

The party leaders fear that Vijayendra’s elevation would create another power tussle within the BJP. To the chagrin of the opponents of Yediyurappa within the party, Minister for Sports and Youth Services Narayana Gowda stated that Vijayendra has the capacity to become the CM.

