ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

My tears in ‘The Kashmir Files’ real; I portrayed my own emotions: Anupam Kher

NewsWire
0
0

Acclaimed actor Anupam Kher has said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not just a film for him, but “an emotion that I portrayed on screen”. He was speaking at the ‘Table Talks’ programme here on Wednesday at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

“I represent the people who got expelled from their homes, so I consider it a great responsibility to express it in the best possible manner,” Kher said with feeling. “My tears, my difficulties, which you are seeing in the film, are all real.”

Kher said the Vivek Agnihotri film enabled people all over the world to be aware of the tragedy that struck Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s.

“It is a film based on true incidents. Vivek Agnihotri interviewed around 500 people all around the world for the movie. On the night of January 19, 1990, around five lakh Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their homes and memories in the Valley following rising violence,” Kher said.

“As a Kashmiri Hindu, I lived with the tragedy,” Kher continued. “But nobody was recognising the tragedy. The world was trying to hide this tragedy. The film started a healing process by documenting the tragedy.”

Talking about the advent of OTT platforms, Kher said audiences have now got into the habit of watching world cinema and multilingual films.

“The audience got a taste of realistic films. Those films which have an element of reality will surely connect with the audience,” Kher said. “The success of films such ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a testament to it. Without any songs, any comedy, the film turned out to be amazing. This is actually the triumph of cinema.”

20221123-200002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amala Paul has fond memories of trip to Indonesia’s Pink Island

    Aayush Sharma: Salman Khan amplifies presence of my character in ‘Antim’

    Maninee De’s next film ‘Bediyan’ is on women’s health and hygiene

    Impressed by ‘KBC14’ contestant, Big B stresses need to educate girls