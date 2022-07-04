Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulabchand Kataria, on Monday wrote to Udaipur SP demanding a thorough probe into the matter of a photograph going viral on social media showing Kataria standing with Mohammad Riyaz Attari, one of the prime accused in the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Kataria alleged that the picture was morphed by someone trying to tarnish his image.

“Based on my memory and experience, looking at the picture, it seems that someone has tampered with the original photo and made it viral on social media,” Kataria wrote.

He said that a cyber expert of the police department should conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Legal action should be taken against the person who tried to tarnish my reputation with such an act,” he said.

“The way an attempt has been made to link me to accused Attari, it seems to be aimed at bringing down my reputation. I am a public representative, and a public representative often visits the masses. In today’s era of social media, people present in the crowd are also eager to take photographs with me. Nevertheless, I believe that the photo of myself with the accused Attari, which has gone viral, is morphed/edited.

“Whoever did it with the intention of tarnishing my reputation should be booked. I believe that you will give priority to this matter and inform me about the content of the viral photo at the earliest,” Kataria added.

20220704-225005