INDIA

My work moves in different directions simultaneously: Artist Sudhir Patwardhan

By NewsWire
0
11

Leading contemporary artist Sudhir Patwardhan started off on the works displayed in his latest solo exhibition ‘Portraits of an Existential Artist’ (February 4-23) being shown at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a period marked by pessimism when every shade of gloom eclipsed the world — empty streets and shocking visuals on television screens.

For an artist who has always drawn from the external to precipitate a reaction inside him, getting cut off from public experience and human interaction, being confined to his studio brought forth a different kind of work.

“I started work on what you see in this exhibition in mid-2021 and continued till November or so. But yes, it has passed for now and I am working on a different kind of work,” he tells IANS.

A radiologist who practised medicine for three decades and started painting during his medical college years, Patwardhan says healing is a part of both — medicine and art.

“As a radiologist, I was more involved in diagnosing what ails somebody. In art, I am critically looking at society around me. In both, healing is always present in the background.”

For someone who has always moved back and forth between realism and expressionism, he adds, “I guess you will always see me doing realistic paintings and more expressionist drawings.”

In Patwardhan’s works, Mumbai has always been an important subject in his work, a city he moved to in 1973.

“I am soaked in Mumbai — in its colours and thoughts. When you live here, it is impossible to get it out of your system.”

The lives and problems of everyday folk have always been part of this artist’s works. He says that this was the world he has been seeing all around him.

“And I have always had a strong empathy for them. There is always this feeling of being a participant in their lives, and so I continue to paint that life,” he adds.

Not believing in planning any project and letting his work move in multiple directions simultaneously, Patwardhan says he keeps looking around — at the streets, his home… everywhere.

“I read, watch cinema, and an idea can come from anywhere. I make a lot of sketches, and when something clicks, one follows it into a painting.”

20220223-071604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.