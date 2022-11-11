Myanmar imposed zero tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) imports effective from November 2, the state-run media cited the Ministry of Planning and Finance as saying.

The move is aimed at encouraging the use of EVs in the country and developing EVs industry and related businesses, the report said on Friday.

According to the Ministry, the customs tariffs on Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) imported under Completely Built Up, Completely Knocked Down and Semi-Knocked Down were to be reduced to zero until March 31, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

The zero-tariff treatment on the electric cars was granted with approvals from the Union Government, the Ministry said in a statement.

The zero-tariff granted BEVs included road tractors, passenger vehicles, trucks, three-wheeler vehicles, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, ambulances, prison vans and hearses, it added.

The accessories and spare parts for BEVs, approved by the Ministry of Electric Power and the Ministry of Industry, were also to be granted zero-tariff treatment, it said.

More foreign EVs companies were coming and introducing their brands to Myanmar market, as the country was encouraging the use of electric vehicles, according to the media report.

The Ministry of Electric Power said in a statement dated August 31 that it will implement a pilot project constructing five EVs charging stations along the Yangon-Mandalay expressway.

