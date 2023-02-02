Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC) announced a cabinet reshuffle after the country’s state of emergency was extended for six more months on Wednesday.

Under the cabinet reshuffle, a new chairman for the Union Civil Services Board, a new chairman for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and four new Chief Ministers of region and states were appointed, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Deputy Minister and a member of the Union Election Commission (UEC) were transferred, while the State Chief Minister, three members of the UEC, a Deputy Minister and a member of the ACC were relieved of duties.

The newly-reshuffled cabinet, which includes most of the former cabinet members, will be led by Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

A central advisory body of the State Administration Council, which includes a leader and eight members, was also formed by the SAC on Wednesday.

Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council on Wednesday extended the state of emergency for six more months, and then the state power was handed over to General Min Aung Hlaing.

20230202-072402