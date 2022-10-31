INDIA

Myanmar-bound war-like stores, explosives seized in Mizoran; 4 held

In the second significant operation in less than a week, Assam Rifles has seized a large cache of Myanmar-bound tactical and war-like stores, including explosive materials, from Mizorams Siaha district and apprehended four persons in connection with the case, officials said on Monday.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched the operation at Tuipang village in Siaha district on Sunday night and seized Myanmar-bound arms, ammunition and explosives.

“The team had specific information about the movement of tactical and war-like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar. The security personnel intercepted and searched one Kenbo bike (Chinese made) and one Yodha pickup vehicle and recovered arms and ammunition from them,” he said.

Rawat said that the stores recovered were of military grade and hence the same being used for anti-national activities by insurgents based in Myanmar cannot be ruled out.

The seized items include one shotgun, 2,483 rounds ammunition, 169 Gelatin sticks, 1,500 Cal 4.5 mm and 0.177 mm pellets.

Four detained smugglers and the seized items have been handed over to the Siaha police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

“This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national elements. The operation’s success would go a long way in establishing peace and harmony along the India-Myanmar border,” a defence statement said.

On October 26, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police had seized a large cache of Myanmar-bound tactical and war-like stores, including a satellite phone, 105 bullets, 35 packets of potassium etc., from the same Siaha district and apprehended four persons in this connection.

Mizoram shares 510 km unfenced borders with Myanmar.

20221031-171602

