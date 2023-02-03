WORLD

Myanmar declares martial law in 37 towns

Myanmar’s State Administration Council has declared martial law in 37 towns of four regions and four states in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the council’s orders issued Thursday night, the 37 towns are 11 from Sagaing region, seven from Chin state, five each from Magway and Bago regions, four from Kayah state, two each from Taninthayi region and Kayin state and one from Mon state respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council gave the administrative and judicial power to commanders of respective military commands to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquility, the council said in a statement.

The move came one day after the country extended the state of emergency for six more months.

