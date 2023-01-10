WORLD

Myanmar exports over 12,000 ton of shrimps in 9 months

Myanmar exported 12,355 ton of shrimps in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022-2023 starting in April, the state media citing the Fisheries department reported.

From April to December 2022, the country’s export of shrimps was up by about 18.93 per cent, compared to 10,388 ton registered a year ago, the data showed on Tuesday.

According to the country’s Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar exported marine products, including shrimps worth more than $548.731 million during the nine months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals and forest products, manufacturing goods.

