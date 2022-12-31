WORLD

Myanmar extends ceasefire period until end of 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar’s military extended its ceasefire agreement with ethnic armed groups until the end of 2023, according to a statement released by Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services.

According to the statement released on Saturday, the military has extended the ceasefire agreement with ethnic armed groups for 21 times from December 21, 2018, till December 31, 2022.

After inviting the Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) for peace talks on April 22, 2022, State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing then held talks with representatives of 10 EAOs, it said.

The EAOs that held talks with the SAC chairman are seven EAOs that are signatories to Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement and three non-signatory EAOs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ceasefire agreement was extended to boost the peace process in the Southeast Asian country, the statement added.

20230101-010602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sofia Open: Huesler upsets Musetti to reach his maiden ATP Tour...

    Newly-elected Iraqi Prez calls for quick formation of new govt

    3 dead, over 55,000 affected in Sri Lanka’s floods, landslides

    Afghanistan receives $32mn in humanitarian cash aid