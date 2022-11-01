HEALTHWORLD

Myanmar extends Covid-19 restrictions until end of November

Myanmar extended its Covid-19 preventive measures until November 30, the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 has said in a statement.

The extension is applied to all Covid-19 restrictions that expired on October 31, except the ones that will be eased, the committee added.

The statement said that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organisations and ministries in order to contain the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Southeast Asian country confirmed 81 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 631,797, official data showed on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 reached 19,483 on Tuesday after one more death was reported.

20221102-004602

