Myanmar’s Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 has decided to extend the period for preventive measures to September 30.

The extension will be applied to all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by the respective union level government organisations and ministries in order to contain the spread of the viral disease, the announcement on Sunday said.

According to the Ministry of Health, Myanmar reported 3,166 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 392,300, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 106 more deaths were reported, bringing the fatality toll to 15,183, the Ministry said.

According to the ministry, a total of 346,408 patients have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery and over 3.53 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

Over 1.84 million people have completed two-dose vaccination.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

–IANS

ksk/