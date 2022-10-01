Myanmar has extended its Covid-19 preventive measures until October 31, according to a government agency.

In a statement on Friday, the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 said the extension applies to all the restrictions that expired on September 30, except the ones that will be eased, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organisations and Ministries in order to contain the pandemic.

The Southeast Asian country confirmed 364 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 623,166, official data showed.

The total number of deaths reached 19,459 after one additional fatality was registered in the same period.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 598,126 infected patients have recovered in the country so far.

