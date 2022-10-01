WORLD

Myanmar extends Covid restrictions until Oct 31

NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar has extended its Covid-19 preventive measures until October 31, according to a government agency.

In a statement on Friday, the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 said the extension applies to all the restrictions that expired on September 30, except the ones that will be eased, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organisations and Ministries in order to contain the pandemic.

The Southeast Asian country confirmed 364 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 623,166, official data showed.

The total number of deaths reached 19,459 after one additional fatality was registered in the same period.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 598,126 infected patients have recovered in the country so far.

20221001-085801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s 1st female president

    Commonwealth leaders line up to support action on ‘living lands’

    Air New Zealand lifts Covid vaccine proof, negative test for domestic,...

    Chilean companies forecast ‘above normal’ inflation in next 12 months