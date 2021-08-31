Myanmar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday further extended the entry restrictions for travellers till the end of September.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the entry of all travellers, the issuance of all types of visas and visa exemptions services will be suspended till September 30, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Foreign nationals, including diplomats and United Nations officials, who wish to travel to Myanmar by relief or special flights due to urgent official missions or compelling reasons, are asked to contact the Myanmar mission for possible exceptions to certain visa restrictions, it said.

Myanmar has reported a total of 399,282 Covid-19 infections as of Tuesday, after 3,399 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

With 102 new deaths, the death toll was recorded at 15,389 while 351,372 patients have recovered so far, the figures said.

Myanmar reported its first case of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

–IANS

