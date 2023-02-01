WORLD

Myanmar extends state of emergency for 6 more months

Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country for six more months.

According to a statement signed by Acting President U Myint Swe, the emergency period is extended in accordance with the Section 425 of the State Constitution for six months from February 1, 2023, citing that as unusual circumstances are happening in the country, only if the emergency period is extended, will the Commander-in-Chief accomplish his responsibilities.

The extension was made with approvals from all NDSC members attending the council’s meeting on Tuesday, the state-run media reported.

At the meeting, the acting President declared the extension of the state of emergency, and handed over the state power again to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing under Section 419 of the constitution, it said.

Myanmar declared the state of emergency in February 2021 for one year and then extended it twice until January 31 this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

