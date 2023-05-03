WORLD

Myanmar grants pardons to 2,153 prisoners

NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar’s State Administration Council on Wednesday pardoned 2,153 prisoners in an amnesty to mark Vesak Day.

The prisoners who were pardoned on Wednesday are those who have been convicted of incitement under Section 505 (a) Penal Code, the council said.

Section 505 (a) Penal Code prohibits causing fear, spreading false news, agitating directly or indirectly criminal offences against a government employee, reports Xinhua news agency.

The release of the prisoners on Vesak Day, the full moon day of Kason lunar month in the Myanmar calendar, is for the peace of mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds, it said.

On April 17, Myanmar pardoned more than 3,000 prisoners to mark its traditional New Year’s Day.

20230503-150001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vienna talks on Iran nuke deal end, with text ready for...

    Golf: Gandas shoots 72 in final round in Kenya, to play...

    France to raise minimum wage due to surging CPI

    Indian-American duo to pay over $420,000 to settle kickback charges