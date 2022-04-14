Myanmar’s Ministry of Health has issued an order lifting restrictions on public gatherings from Sunday, the Myanmar New Year Day.

The Ministry’s decision came on Thursday when the country saw a notable decline in its Covid-19 infections, and positivity and fatality rates in the past months.

The Southeast Asian country raised the maximum number of public gatherings from 200 people to 400 on March 16, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Ministry, Myanmar reported 20 new cases with a daily positivity rate of 0.34 per cent on Thursday.

As of Thursday, the country has recorded 612,480 confirmed cases with 19,434 deaths. The number of recovered patients has increased to 591,192.

