INDIA

Myanmar national jailed for staying illegally in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has sentenced a Myanmar national to three years’ imprisonment for staying illegally.

The verdict came four years after Abdul Majeed was arrested and charged under Foreigners Act and fraud for living in the country on fake documents.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on him.

SP Shamli Abhishek saidL “Majeed was arrested on 28 July, 2019 from Khushnuma Colony located in Jalalabad town of Shamli district for staying in India illegally without a valid visa and using fake documents. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was a resident of Kyauktaw Rakhine district of Arakan province of Myanmar.”

An FIR was filed against the accused at Thana Bhawan police station.

On the basis of the station officer’s complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will or authority), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

A provision has also been made for 45 days additional imprisonment for failing to pay fine by the Court of Civil Judge Junior Division/Judicial Magistrate of Shamli.

Majeed has been lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail since 2019.

The period of his imprisonment will be adjusted in the sentence, the SP said.

20230306-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BTS video of ‘Ratchasa Maamaney’ song from ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ released

    India’s first open rock museum comes up in Hyderabad

    BJP-ruled Delhi civic bodies get new Mayors for next one year

    Burglars strike Goa house, leave with ‘I love you’ message