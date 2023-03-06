A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has sentenced a Myanmar national to three years’ imprisonment for staying illegally.

The verdict came four years after Abdul Majeed was arrested and charged under Foreigners Act and fraud for living in the country on fake documents.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on him.

SP Shamli Abhishek saidL “Majeed was arrested on 28 July, 2019 from Khushnuma Colony located in Jalalabad town of Shamli district for staying in India illegally without a valid visa and using fake documents. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was a resident of Kyauktaw Rakhine district of Arakan province of Myanmar.”

An FIR was filed against the accused at Thana Bhawan police station.

On the basis of the station officer’s complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will or authority), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

A provision has also been made for 45 days additional imprisonment for failing to pay fine by the Court of Civil Judge Junior Division/Judicial Magistrate of Shamli.

Majeed has been lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail since 2019.

The period of his imprisonment will be adjusted in the sentence, the SP said.

20230306-124603