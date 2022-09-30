A passenger plane of the state-owned Myanmar National Airlines was attacked during landing near Loikaw airport on Friday, leaving one injured, according to local authorities.

“A Yangon-Loikaw plane was shot near the Loikaw airport from nearby Wah La Poe Village. A passenger was injured in his ear because of the bullet pierced through into the cabin of the plane,” Zaw Min Tun, head of the State Administration Council’s Information Team, told Xinhua news agency.

The plane carrying 63 passengers safely landed and the injured was sent to Loikaw general hospital for medical treatment, he said.

Security forces were tightening security near the spot where the attack took place, he added.

