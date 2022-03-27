HEALTHWORLD

Myanmar reports 130 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar recorded 130 new Covid-19 cases and one more death, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections on Sunday brought the total tally to 610,858, with 19,430 deaths. Nationwide, 568,349 patients have recovered.

The Ministry’s latest figures showed that more than 21.8 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the country’s Covid-19 infections, the positivity and mortality rate has significantly dropped, the Myanmar government announced resuming international commercial flight operations and reopening some movie theatres starting on April 17.

The Southeast Asian country began experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

20220328-023605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US FDA approves new drug for Alzheimer’s

    Kerala sees fluctuations in daily Covid tally continue

    Average daily Covid-19 cases come down to 200: Punjab Minister

    Hospitals get 100% loan cover for on-site O2 generation