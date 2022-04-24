HEALTHWORLD

Myanmar reports 16 new Covid-19 cases

Myanmar reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 612,749, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The death toll in the country stood at 19,434 as no new deaths from the pandemic were recorded on Sunday, the release said.

According to official data, the number of recovered patients has increased to 591,633 with 24 new recoveries reported on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Saturday, more than 53.75 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the country and over 22.86 million people fully vaccinated, official data showed.

