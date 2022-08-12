HEALTHWORLD

Myanmar reports 1st Covid-19 death in over 4 months

NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar reported its first death from Covid-19 in more than four months in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 19,435, according to the Health Ministry.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded no death from Covid-19 until Thursday since April 7, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus since the start of the pandemic in the country, the Ministry’s data showed on Thursday.

The country logged 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 614,297, the Ministry said.

The Ministry added that it tested 6,070 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.35 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another six patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 593,055.

Myanmar reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 23, 2020, and its first death from Covid-19 on March 31, 2020.

20220812-061401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K LG inaugurates UT’s First Maternal and Child Health Conclave

    India crosses milestone as daily Covid cases fall below 4k

    Georgia’s Covid-19 cases top 680,000

    FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes from US market