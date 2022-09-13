HEALTHWORLD

Myanmar reports 299 new Covid-19 cases, takes tally to 6.17L cases

Myanmar confirmed 299 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 617,355, according to the Ministry of Health.

It added on Tuesday that health authorities tested 11,191 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 2.67 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the country has reached 19,443 on Tuesday after one more death was reported in the past 24 hours, the Ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country reached 594,463, including 124 new recoveries on Tuesday.

