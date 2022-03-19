HEALTHWORLD

Myanmar reports 31 cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2

By NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar has confirmed 31 cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-lineage, the Ministry of Health said.

The BA.2 sub-lineage was found in 31 Covid-19 positive patients who were tested on March 15, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the Southeast Asian country has reported 608,384 confirmed cases with 19,420 deaths.

A total of 562,905 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far and the daily positivity rate stood at 3.04 per cent.

20220319-103202

