Myanmar reports 3,391 new Covid-19 cases

Myanmar reported 3,391 new Covid-19 cases, with a daily positivity rate of 12.49 per cent, up from Thursday’s 10.31 per cent, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said 27,158 lab samples were tested on Friday and the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 581,837.

Another three deaths from the pandemic were reported on Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 19,356, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to official data, the number of recovered patients has increased to 530,847 with 2,130 new recoveries reported on Friday.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases in March 2020.

20220226-055202