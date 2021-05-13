Myanmar reported seven Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally in the country to 143,004, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

One new death was reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,212 in the country, the Xinhua news agency.

According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 132,069 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.59 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 2,019 samples tested on Thursday.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

