Myanmar reported 783 new Covid-19 cases and eight more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 152,356 and the death toll to 3,290, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday.

Over 2.7 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 135,050 patients have been discharged from hospitals after 271 more patients recovered on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a stay-at-home order, which will be in effect on Sunday, was imposed by the ministry in Lashio township of Shan State on Saturday as the township has recently seen a rise in daily Covid-19 cases.

The ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 10 townships across the country so far.

–IANS

