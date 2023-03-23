LIFESTYLEWORLD

Myanmar targets to expand 4 mn acres of sunflower plantations to cover domestic oil consumption

NewsWire
0
1

Myanmar targets to expand the sunflower plantations up to 4 million acres across the country to cover domestic oil consumption, Ye Tint Tun, Director General of the Department of Agriculture, told the media .

Sunflower oil is one of the major cooking oil in the domestic market. Major cooking oil come from groundnuts, sesame seeds and sunflower seeds in Myanmar. Though the department targeted to plant 1.5 million acres of sunflower plantations, only 1.08 million acres were planted in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to the official.

“We already planted 1.08 million acres of sunflowers trees across the country last monsoon and winter seasons, we’re targeting to expand more sunflower plantations up to 4 million acres gradually,” the official said on Thursday.

The government agency planted sunflower trees mostly in Mandalay, Magway, Sagaing and Ayeyarwaddy region, and Shan state, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Domestic oil prices are good in the market this year, so we hope that farmers will be interested to plant more sunflower trees in the coming fiscal year,” Ye Tint Tun added.

Myanmar cultivates more than eight million acres of edible oil crops per year while oil mills produce around 300,000 tons of edible oil per year, according to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar last year.

20230324-011004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    London’s top Indian restaurants for business meetings

    Shri Jagannath Yatra tourist train flagged off from Delhi

    Hundreds of women participate in ‘Embrace Equity’ run in Hyderabad

    Zakir Naik’s presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak