Myanmar will hold its seventh tourism exhibition in its commercial city of Yangon in September, in an effort to revitalise its pandemic-hit tourism industry.

The travel fair is aimed at stimulating the tourism industry as visas are being reissued in other countries, Naung Naung Han, Chair of Myanmar Tourism Entrepreneurs Association (MTEA), told Xinhua on Friday.

“After 2019 tourism exhibition, any event hasn’t been organised because of Covid-19. Now in 2022, vaccination rate in the country is getting higher,” said the MTEA Chair, giving the reason of reorganising the exhibition.

People can get travel information during the exhibition scheduled to be held on September 17-18 in Yangon, he added.

Airlines and travel tour companies will offer travel packages of domestic tours and outbound tours with special prices at the event, he said.

Myanmar resumed the operations of international commercial flights in April, and then the number of tourists visiting the country has gradually increased, Xinhua news agency reported.

Between April and June, 42,315 foreign tourists visited the country, up 22.9 per cent year-on-year, official figures showed.

As of Friday, Myanmar recorded 614,335 Covid-19 infections, including 19,435 deaths and 593,081 recoveries, the Health Ministry’s data showed.

20220813-021203