Myanmar will receive 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines this month, Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing said at a meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Min Aung Hlaing said that “10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive this month, another 10 million doses in October as well as 4 million doses in November.”

He also stressed that efforts are being made to purchase more Covid-19 vaccines, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, the number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 420,402 on Tuesday after 2,431 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 97 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 16,082 as of Tuesday, the release said.

A total of 368,066 patients have been discharged from hospitals, and over 3.83 million samples have been tested so far.

According to the ministry’s latest figures, over 2.67 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 2.18 million people have received the first jabs of Covid-19 vaccines as of September 4.

