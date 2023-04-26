WORLD

Myanmar towns record hottest day in 60 yrs

NewsWire
Four towns in Myanmar experienced their hottest day in nearly 60 years, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Theinzayat, a town of southern Myanmar’s Mon State, logged its highest temperature in 58 years at 43 degrees Celsius, said the weather bureau on Wednesday.

Shwe Kyin, a town in the southern central part of the Southeast Asian country’s Bago Region, registered its hottest day in 59 years at 42.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

Belin, a town in southern Myanmar’s Mon State, also experienced its hottest temperature in 58 years at 41.7 degrees Celsius, the weather bureau’s figures showed.

Thaton, another town in southern Myanmar’s Mon State, saw its hottest temperature in 56 years at 41 degrees Celsius, it said.

Last week, the country’s weather bureau reported that Tamu, a town in western Myanmar, experienced its hottest day in 44 years on April 18, Xinhua news agency reported.

April and May are typically the hottest months for Myanmar as the temperature spikes before monsoon season begins.

