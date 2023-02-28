A refugee woman from Myanmar was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Southeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim had alleged that before being gang-raped, she was made unconscious and was abducted by an auto-rickshaw driver from the Kalindi Kunj area.

The incident occurred on February 23. In her complaint, the victim stated that after the men gang-raped her in a room following her abduction, she was even thrashed by the accused. Later, they abandoned her on the road in an isolated area .

“The police registered a case on February 25 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the gang-rape of the Myanmar national.

In the notice sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Maliwal DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused, along with a detailed action taken report.

The DCW has asked the police to provide information latest by March 3.

