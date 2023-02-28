INDIA

Myanmarese woman gang-raped by four persons in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A refugee woman from Myanmar was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Southeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim had alleged that before being gang-raped, she was made unconscious and was abducted by an auto-rickshaw driver from the Kalindi Kunj area.

The incident occurred on February 23. In her complaint, the victim stated that after the men gang-raped her in a room following her abduction, she was even thrashed by the accused. Later, they abandoned her on the road in an isolated area .

“The police registered a case on February 25 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the gang-rape of the Myanmar national.

In the notice sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Maliwal DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused, along with a detailed action taken report.

The DCW has asked the police to provide information latest by March 3.

20230228-185403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chennai’s American Centre to re-open for visitors after long Covid break

    ‘Left govt creating mayhem’: BJP’s Kerala in-charge Javadekar

    Govt to conduct probe into road tendering in Faridabad: Khattar

    Prez, VP, PM greet people on ‘Basant Panchami’