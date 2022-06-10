WORLD

Myanmar’s Covid-19 tally reaches to 613,427

Myanmar’s Covid-19 tally rose to 613,427, as 12 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, showed the Health Ministry’s latest data.

The total Covid-19 tally rose to over 6 lakh cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country’s toll from Covid-19 still stood at 19,434 on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

Additional seven patients newly recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recovered people in the country rose to 592,401 on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country reported its first Covid-19 case in March 2020.

