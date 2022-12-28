WORLD

Myanmar’s exports up 15.09% in over 8 months

NewsWire
Myanmar’s exports rose by 15.09 per cent year-on-year to $11,755.81 million in more than eight months of the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning in April, official data showed.

From April 1 to December 16 this year, the country’s manufacturing goods exports, valued at more than $7,999.69 million, accounted for 68.04 per cent of total exports. It was the country’s largest exports group during the period, the Ministry of Commerce’s data showed on Wednesday.

During the period, the country’s imports were higher by 26.19 per cent to $12,325.87 million, the official figures showed.

Meanwhile, the country’s total goods imports and exports increased by 20.52 per cent to $24,081.68 million, the data said.

Nearly 76.64 per cent of the country’s total trade during the period was done through sea routes, while nearly 23.36 per cent was conducted through land borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.

The country exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufacturing goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods.

