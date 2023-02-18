WORLD

Myanmar’s maritime trade up 19.42% in over 10 months

NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar’s seaborne trade surged 19.42 per cent year on year to about $22.24 billion in over 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, official data showed.

From April 1, 2022 to February 10 this year, the country’s maritime export rose 10.21 per cent to over $9.22 billionfrom a year earlier, while maritime import climbed 26.94 per cent to over $13.01 billion, data from the country’s Ministry of Commerce showed.

During the period, the country saw a total foreign trade value of over $29.33 billion, including its border trade value of more than $7.09 billion, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry’s figures.

The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.

The country exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufacturing goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods.

20230219-040402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Russian casualties highest since first week of Ukraine war’

    Imran has divided the nation: Pak Defence Minister

    Brazil international and former Barca defender Alves arrested for alleged sexual...

    B’desh intel report warned of bloodshed, attacks