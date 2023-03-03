The value of Myanmar’s trade with the ASEAN countries surpassed $10.3 billion in the nine months till December of the 2022-2023 fiscal year beginning April, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.

The Ministry reported on Thursday that imports surpassed exports, with exports reaching more than $3.538 billion and imports valued at more than $6.77 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Major ASEAN trade partners of Myanmar include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Main export items are agricultural and fishery product, and minerals.

