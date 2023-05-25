ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Myford Clark of ‘Rings of Power’ opens up about the new skill she learnt

Welsh actress Myford Clark, who essayed the role of Galadriel in the first season of the streaming series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, has provided a sneak peek of the new skill set she acquired for her character as the shooting of the second season came to a close.

Talking about learning a new skill and awakening her inner child, Clark told IANS: “Something I just never thought I was going to be able to do was the two-handed sword fight because I’m very un-ambidextrous, and that was amazing. That came through encouragement and the most incredible teaching from loads of people within the stunt department, and my wonderful stunt double, Rosalie Button, who kind of really believed in me.”

She further mentioned: “I also kind of got to watch her for five episodes, doing lots of my stunts, and she’s a dancer and stuff, which kind of worked really well for me to observe her, as someone playing an elf. So yeah, to be able to do the whole of that double-handed sword fight stunt was something I never imagined. And it’s so fun like it’s as fun as you think it is. My inner child was just going bonkers.”

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

20230525-180205

