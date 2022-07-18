The government’s citizen engagement platform MyGov has planned a big celebration on the occasion of completing eight years of its journey on July 26.

A large on-ground event will be organised to showcase the milestones achieved by MyGov towards its vision of attaining ‘Surajya’ and acknowledge the contribution of MyGov ‘Saathis’, who have actively engaged with the digital platform.

MyGov Saathis have been giving their ideas and suggestions on various policy issues and they also participated in pledges, quiz and other contests, thereby contributing to the government’s decision making.

Sources claimed that MyGov has planned to invite VVIPs and dignitaries from Central and state governments, industry bodies, civic organisations, as well as citizens.

The event is most likely to be conducted in Manesar in Haryana and officials said that it has been planned to accommodate around 2,000 participants, including VVIPs, ministers, selected MyGov Saathis and delegates from the industry, practitioners, academia, NGOs and civil societies.

MyGov was established as the government’s citizen engagement platform which collaborates with multiple government bodies and ministries to engage people in policy formulation and seeks the opinion of people on issues or topics of public interest and welfare.

Since its launch in July 2014, MyGov has more than 23.5 million registered users, and around 12 million followers across various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram etc.

Almost all government departments leverage the MyGov platform for their citizen engagement activities, undertake consultations for policy formulation and to disseminate information to citizens for various government schemes and programs.

