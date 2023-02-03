BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Myntra launches dedicated on-app store ‘Runway Icons’ for premium ethnic wear

Myntra, one of the leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations of the country, has announced the launch of “Runway Icons”, a dedicated store on the app, to enable easy discovery of selected premium ethnic wear for its consumers.

With an increased focus on elevating the overall experience and relevance for premium ethnic wear seekers, the store will present shoppers with a selection of customised trends and the latest fashion in the space, said the company.

“With the rising popularity of D2C brands in the ethnic wear space, Runway Icons will give the brands a platform and opportunity to present their collections in a unique manner to Myntra’s discerning shoppers,” Padmakumar Pal, Vice President, Category Management, Myntra, said in a statement.

“Runway Icons” is targeted toward fashion-forward shoppers who like to keep a pulse of the evolving fashion landscape, and have the inclination to purchase premium designer wear and limited edition pieces from niche brands and labels.

Myntra’s “Runway Icons” is a one-stop destination on the app which will offer customers more than 15,000 styles from 80+ brands, including, House of Pataudi, Koskii, Suta, Aachho, Odette, Bunaai, Ambraee, Scakhi and Truebrowns.

Moreover, the collections of this dedicated store will house some of the leading and emerging D2C ethnic wear brands of the country.

“Runway Icons” will be led by categories like kurta sets, kurtas, sarees, ethnic dresses, and lehengas.

Further, the company mentioned that the dedicated store will be a part of Myntra’s enhanced UX and easy navigation system, which will allow shoppers to access catalogued brands via the app’s search bar, and other touchpoints for “Runway Icons”, found on the home page and women’s page.

Additionally, work wear, summer day wear, and occasion wear are some of the biggest trends in the market that will influence the collections on “Runway Icons”.

“Runway Icons” will be leveraging existing features like Myntra’s social commerce verticals, M-Live, and M-Studio to increase its visibility, while exciting influencer and brand collaborations will generate engaging content, to further popularise the proposition, said Myntra.

