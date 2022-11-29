As part of its long-standing commitment to empowering the creator ecosystem, Myntra on Tuesday announced its first-ever ‘Creator Fest’ that will take place in Mumbai on December 2.

The much-anticipated event will celebrate and recognise India’s popular and much-loved content creators in the space of fashion and beauty, ahead of Myntra’s 17th edition of ‘End of Reason Sale’ (EORS).

‘Creator Fest’ is poised to be Myntra’s biggest ever on-ground event for creators, highlighting the importance and potential that it attributes to the creator phenomenon.

Content creators are pivotal to Myntra’s social commerce journey, to seamlessly drive and integrate commerce via compelling content, thereby building adoption, stickiness and engagement among discerning fashion-forward consumers on the platform, the company said in a statement.

“This will be a landmark event for us and a fitting extension to our commitment to the creator economy. In the last year, our pioneering social commerce propositions, M-Live and Myntra Studio, have witnessed massive adoption from both creators and brands alike,” said Arun Devanathan, Senior Director, Social Commerce, Myntra.

“Myntra continues to enable creators from the grassroot level, with initiatives such as Creators Pass, a first-of-its-kind shopping pass for budding content creators, further solidifying our brand’s position as the go-to platform for the budding and the established creators,” he added.

The company said that the Creator Fest will be a grand celebration, with conversations, engagement and fun galore.

The event offers a peek into EORS-17 specials and what the event will entail by Myntra leadership, as well as EORS experience zones, where domestic and international brands will give a peek into their season’s merchandise with on-spot offers and more.

There will be panel discussions with some of India’s leading creators including fashionista Komal Pandey and Dolly Singh, Sushant Divgikr and Ankush Bahuguna.

The ‘meet and greet’ will allow budding and established creators to network with each other and with brands.

Those attending the event will witness super-interesting fashion and beauty experience zones and styling corners for creators to share content live from the event.

Moreover, the ‘Creator Fest’ will enable Myntra to connect with its widely spread network of ever-growing influencers and celebrate their popularity and fandom, while also sharing collaboration avenues to help creators accelerate their growth journey.

The brand currently works with thousands of fashion and beauty influencers, empowering them with a steady income stream, training and mentoring opportunities, exposure to an array of brand partnerships and campaigns, building their fandom, along with unmatched access to a wide pool of trending and edgy fashion and beauty brands.

Some of the most notable influencers the platform has engaged with till date include, popular fashion and beauty creators like Komal Pandey, Kusha Kapila, Santoshi Shetty, Riya Jain, Malvika Sitlani, and lifestyle creators like Niharika NM, Danish Sait, and RJ Karishma among others.

