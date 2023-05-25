Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations, said on Thursday that it is set to host the 18th edition of its flagship fashion extravaganza ‘EORS’ (End of Reason Sale) from June 1, with Early Access starting from May 31 for Myntra Insiders, members of its loyalty programme.

The fashion carnival will be a mega bonanza for shoppers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle, where millions of users from across metro, tier 1/2 cities and towns and beyond can expect value offers on 2.1 million styles, from 6,000 brands at never-before-seen prices.

Myntra’s more than 17,000 MENSA network of Kirana Partners will play an important role in enabling the seamless delivery of orders across the country.

“We are excited for our upcoming 18th edition of EORS starting June 1, an event that has garnered immense anticipation. EORS, over the years, has evolved into an extraordinary shopping spectacle with thousands of brands offering their selections at the best deals for millions of our customers,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

“It’s a great opportunity for the customers to save on fashion and take their fashion quotient a notch higher. Our brand partners are all geared up with their best value offers for our customers, who will be able to win some unparalleled rewards,” she added.

Moreover, grand opening offers will be valid from 00 hours to 2 a.m. on June 1.

To cater demands of millions of customers, they will get delightful offers running every hour.

Myntra Showstopper will have the best fashion selection across GenZ trends, global and D2C brands, sneakers, premium, ethnic wear and gadgets.

Customers will also be able to enjoy selections from 30 new launches from leading international, domestic and D2C brands at the End of Reason Sale.

Customers will find more exciting rewards in the sale like they will get coupons worth Rs 3,000 if they shop for Rs 3,000, plus there will be daily limited-time deals throughout the day for the best value in Deal ‘O Clock, Happy hour, jackpot deals and more.

Brands on Myntra are excited and have got the ball rolling for the most-awaited fashion carnival and are amping up their capabilities to offer trendy and fresh collections to millions of customers.

Further, the bank offers that customers can avail during EORS 18 include — 10 per cent discount on ICICI and Kotak Bank Offer Callout (Combined Strip).

Under ICICI Bank Individual Strip — users will get a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Unser Kotak Bank Individual Strip — users will get a 10 per cent instant discount on Kotak credit and debit cards.

Those who use Paytm, they will get assured cashback on Paytm Wallet and Postpaid.

Ahead of EORS-18, Myntra has rolled out new features on its app which will elevate the customer shopping experience. The vernacular search feature is set to enable customers to search for their choicest products in 11 different languages, including Hindi.

The newly launched MyStylist and MyFashionGPT will help customers discover products easily and with styling their looks. Tools like the product finder and Skin Analyser among many others will play a pivotal role in providing a delightful shopping experience.

It will be very exciting for young shoppers who will be able to shop from Myntra’s FWD proposition for the first time from leading brands like hersheinbox, bostreet, Sassafrasm Street 9 and TokyoTalkies, among others.

