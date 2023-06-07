Director-cinematographer Abijeet Achar’s short film ‘Mysore Magic’, which presents the story of Premi and Vasu set in Mysore in 1982, is heading to the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films, which is set to be held from June 20 to June 26.

The director has shared that with this story, he has focused on the immigrant joy as the immigrants’ identity is often overlooked.

Born and raised in Durban, South Africa, Abijeet earned his B.A. degree in Film Studies from the University of Georgia, before completing his M.F.A. in Media Art at Emerson College. His thesis film ‘My Indian Rhapsody’ had its world premiere at the 2017 Atlanta Film Festival.

He has produced and has been the cinematographer on independent films like ‘Pageant Material’ and ‘Forgive Us’.

Talking about the film, Abijeet told IANS: “I wanted to make a film focusing on immigrant joy. The immigrant’s identity is often overlooked. We are a number, an application, or a news headline. This film challenges that notion. I want our audience to feel the humanity and hope of the people behind the moniker ‘immigrant’.”

‘Mysore Magic’ presents the true story of how Abijeet’s parents met in 1982 at a disco competition in India. The film stars Aishwarya Sonar, Siddharth Kusuma, Saman Hasan and Rishik Patel in leading roles.

Aishwarya said: “I knew of Abijeet and Alex’s amazing work at Pineapple cut Pictures for a while, so I was beyond excited to work with them, especially on a true story. It was an honour, pleasure and a huge responsibility to portray Abijeet’s mom, Premi, who is independent, a complete badass and an unapologetically direct woman. I had such a special time working on this with Abijeet and the team. And we got to do disco.”

Abijeet’s production house, Pineapple Cut Pictures has bagged Southeast Emmy Awards back in 2019.

