The Congress on Friday termed the money recovered from the house of a MLA of Karnataka’s BJP MLA as having “ugly stench of corruption”.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the “40 per cent government” has even spoilt the scent of Mysore sandal soap”.

“”Ugly stench of Corruption” of #40PercentSarkara has soiled the beautiful scent of “Mysore Sandal Soap” also.

“1st, the KSDL Chairman-BJP MLA Virupakshappa’s son is caught taking Rs 40 Lakh bribe & within 24 hours, Rs 6,00,00,000 recovered from house.

“BJP – “BHRASHT JANTA PARTY”,” he tweeted.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation from post of Chairperson, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) on Friday, following the arrest of his son while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Lokayukta, Justice B.S. Patil had stated that “during the raid Rs 2.2 crore was recovered. Rs 6.10 crore was recovered from the residences later”.

20230304-000202