Mystery behind death of newly married UP couple deepens

The mystery behind the deaths of a newly married couple has deepened further as the post-mortem reports claim that they died due to heart attack while sleeping in a room at their house.

The couple Pratap Yadav, 24, and his wife Pushpa Yadav, 22, were found dead in a room at their house in Godhiya village under Kaiserganj police station of Bahraich on Thursday.

The couple was found dead under mysterious conditions in a room locked from inside, a day after their marriage.

The couple was married on Tuesday and they died due to unidentified reasons on their first night.

The finding has further puzzled the police because the couple did not have any past medical history of heart problems yet they suffered heart attack at the same time.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said the viscera of both the bodies have been preserved for further examination at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow to unravel the mystery behind the death of the couple.

Some other local police officials, however, stated that there was no ventilation in a room in which the couple were found dead and suspected that they could have suffered cardiac arrest due to suffocation while sleeping.

Inspector in-charge of Kaiserganj police station, Rajnath Singh, said that the post-mortem report of the two bodies confirmed that the duo died due to cardiac arrest.

He further said that Pratap was married to Puspha on Tuesday and the couple had gone to sleep after two days of tiring marriage ceremony while other family members were sleeping in other rooms. He said that the incident was discovered when the duo did not come out of the room till Thursday afternoon.

