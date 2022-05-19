A man, who has been making obscene video calls to women leaders in the BJP, remains out of police reach.

The police have been using electronic surveillance to trap the caller, but he has so far managed to evade the police.

Station House officer (SHO) of Georgetown police station, Brajesh Singh, said on Thursday that an FIR had been lodged and the help of cyber cell was being taken to identify and trace the culprit.

The accused has made video calls to 13 women so far, he added.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged on Wednesday against the unknown caller who has been making obscene video calls to the BJP women leaders.

The accused has made video calls and sent obscene messages to a dozen women from different mobile numbers.

The women, most of them BJP leaders, met the Superintendent of Police (crime) following which an FIR was lodged against the man. The motive behind harassing a section of women is not yet known.

A woman complainant said that the caller used two mobile numbers to make video calls. The women were scared and suspect that the motive behind making the obscene video calls and sending messages was to entrap and blackmail them.

