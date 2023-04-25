ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Mystery illness forces Sam Smith to cancel yet another gig

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Sam Smith (30) has apologised to his fans after being forced to cancel another concert due to a mystery illness.

The ‘Unholy’ singer revealed that he would not be able to perform at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday as he and his team are unwell, ‘Mirror.co.uk’ reports.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Stay With Me’ singer apologised to his fans and revealed that tickets are still valid for the new concert date.

“Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to the 27th of May 2023. It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less,” Sam wrote.

He added: “Thank you so much for understanding, I know how excited everyone is to see the show, and I feel the same about seeing all of you. All previous tickets are still valid for the new date. For more information, go to my website www.samsmithworld.com. All my love, Sam X.”

Sam’s gig cancellation came after the group pulled out of performing in Glasgow over the weekend.

20230425-165206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ricky Gervais boards comedy series ‘Greenlight – German Genius’ inspired by...

    Kim Kardashian defends her 2021 Met Gala look

    Mel Brooks talks about working on ‘History of the World, Part...

    Tiffany Haddish asks for Usher’s permission before making herpes jokes