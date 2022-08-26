INDIA

Mystery shrouds death of 7-yr-old blind girl in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

A seven-year-old visually impaired girl hailing from Jharkhand died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Gurugram after she was allegedly admitted there by her school management for an infection in her stomach.

However, the parents of the girl raised an alarm and alleged that she was assaulted by the school management who didn’t even inform them about her condition.

The relatives of the girl assembled at the mortuary of the hospital demanding a fair probe and registration of a case of murder against the school where she was studying.

According to them, the girl was admitted to a blind school at a village in Gurugram on July 18.

“I had spoken to her over phone before when she informed me that she was being beaten with sticks and tortured in the school. She also asked us to take her back. One of my relatives, who was her local guardian, registered a complaint with the school. Thereafter, they tortured her more,” the girl’s father, Gopal Prashad Varnwal, said in his police complaint.

“On August 25 evening, I received a call from the school management who informed me that she was admitted to a private hospital in a serious condition from where she was shifted to the government hospital where she was declared dead. They even didn’t inform the local guardian about her condition,” the father alleged.

Meanwhile, the school management refuted the allegations levelled by the girl’s parents.

“We had provided all medical assistance to the girl and she was immediately shifted to the hospital as she was suffering from loose motion. However, despite efforts, she could not be saved. We have provided all the related information to the police,” Sanjeev Kumar Anand, office assistant of the school management, told IANS.

The body of the girl has been handed over to the family members after autopsy.

Sub-inspector Umesh Kumar said the police have recorded the statements of the parents of the girl and further action as per the law would be taken based on the autopsy report.

20220826-210802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Developing Covaxin was an enormous challenge: Bharat Biotech

    Nepal’s Deuba flags Neighbours’ First policy, puts India ahead of China

    Northeast India’s first ‘Kargil Vijay Smarak’ in Assam

    NGT concerned over dumping of bio-medical waste in water bodies in...